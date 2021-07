A lot of people are considering cutting the cable cord -- they spend most of their TV-watching time with streaming services like Netflix and Hulu, but there's always that one show or channel that keeps them from taking the plunge. Enter live TV streaming services. These streaming services allow you to keep the familiar TV channels you love, as well as live sports (including NBA basketball and major league baseball) plus local and national news. All this with just an inexpensive streaming device and no cable box or antenna required.