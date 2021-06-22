Universal PropTech Announces Results of Voting at AGM
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 22, 2021) - Universal PropTech Inc. (TSXV: UPI) (OTCQB: UPIPF) (FSE: 8LH) ("UPI" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of matters voted on at its Annual General & Special Meeting of Shareholders held yesterday. Details of the matters put forth are set out in the notice of meeting and management information circular dated May 17, 2021.