Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Universal PropTech Announces Results of Voting at AGM

StreetInsider.com
 17 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 22, 2021) - Universal PropTech Inc. (TSXV: UPI) (OTCQB: UPIPF) (FSE: 8LH) ("UPI" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of matters voted on at its Annual General & Special Meeting of Shareholders held yesterday. Details of the matters put forth are set out in the notice of meeting and management information circular dated May 17, 2021.

www.streetinsider.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Agm#Energy Efficiency#Canada#Agm#Streetinsider Premium#Newsfile Corp#Upipf#Fse#The Company#Company#Mnp Llp#Proptech#Vci Controls Inc#The Tsx Venture Exchange
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
U.S. SEC
News Break
Youtube
Related
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Form 4 Utz Brands, Inc. For: Jul 06 Filed by: Shea Theresa Robbins

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Result of mandatory takeover offer published on 7 June 2021

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. With reference to Vestjysk Bank A/S's ("Vestjysk Bank") company announcement of 7 July 2021 concerning the preliminary result of the mandatory takeover offer made by Aktieselskabet Arbejdernes Landsbank ("Arbejdernes Landsbank") to the shareholders of Vestjysk Bank, Vestjysk Bank hereby announces that Vestjysk Bank has received notification of the final result of the takeover offer.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Exro Announces Graduation to the Toronto Stock Exchange

Exro has received final approval to list its common shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the same trading symbol "EXRO", with trading to commence July 8th. CALGARY, AB, July 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Exro Technologies Inc. (TSXV: EXRO) (OTCQB: EXROF) (the "Company" or "Exro"), a leading clean technology company that has developed a new class of power electronics for electric motors and batteries, is pleased to announce that it has received final approval for the listing of its common shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX").
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

Naturally Splendid Announces $2,500,000 Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2021 / Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. ('Naturally Splendid' or 'NSE' or the 'Company') (FRANKFURT:50N) (TSXV:NSP) (OTC:NSPDF) is pleased to announce the terms of a private placement for up to $2.5 million comprising of up to 50,000,000 units (each a 'Unit') at a price of $0.05 per Unit (the 'Offering').
Businessclevelandstar.com

Empress Royalty Corp Retains Market Making Services

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2021 / Empress Royalty Corp. (TSXV:EMPR)(OTCQB:EMPYF) ('Empress' or the 'Company') reports that it has retained Venture Liquidity Providers Inc. ('VLP') to initiate market-making services to aid in maintain an orderly trading market and improving the liquidity of Empress' common shares. The market-making service...
Businessthechronicle-news.com

Andina Gold Corp. Announces Completion of Private Placement

DENVER, July 7, 2021 /CNW/ -- Andina Gold Corp. (the "Company") today announced the completion of a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") of units ("Units") to accredited investors at a price of $1,000 per Unit. Each Unit consists of (i) a $1,000 principal amount term note providing for an optional conversion into shares of Company common stock at a price of $0.20 per share and (ii) a common share warrant for the purchase of 5,000 shares of Company common stock at an exercise price of $0.40 per share. The Private Placement was accomplished in two tranches, an initial tranche of 3,000 Units and a second tranche (added in response to strong investor interest) of 1,900 Units. The aggregate gross proceeds to the company were $4.9 million.
Businessdallassun.com

BeMetals Appoints New Chief Financial Officer to Management Team

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2021 / BeMetals Corp. (TSXV:BMET)(OTCQB:BMTLF)(Frankfurt:1OI.F) (the 'Company' or 'BeMetals) is pleased to announce that Mr. Nicholas Furber has been appointed the Company's new Chief Financial Officer ('CFO'). Mr. Furber will be assuming the CFO responsibilities from Ms. Kristen Reinertson who will be continuing her role as Corporate Secretary with the Company.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Centaurus Announces Extension of Management Cease Trade Order

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - July 8, 2021) - Centaurus Energy Inc. (TSXV: CTA) (OTCQB: CTARF) ("Centaurus" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the management cease trade order in respect of the Company's delayed Annual Filings that had been previously granted by the Alberta Securities Commission (the "MCTO") has been extended. The Alberta Securities Commission has advised that the MCTO will remain in place until July 14, 2021.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Angold Announces U.S. Listing on OTCQB Under Symbol AAUGF

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 8, 2021) - Angold Resources Ltd. (TSXV: AAU) (FSE: 13L) (OTCQB: AAUGF) ("Angold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares are now trading on the OTCQB Venture Marketplace (the "OTCQB Venture"), a US trading platform that is operated by the OTC Markets Group in New York. The Company has also received Depository Trust Company (the "DTC") eligibility, making the Company's stock more accessible to US investors.
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

Braveheart Resources Completes $723,130 Financing

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - July 8, 2021) - Braveheart Resources Inc. (TSXV: BHT) (OTCQB: RIINF) (FSE: 2ZR) ("Braveheart" or the "Company) has closed a financing for gross proceeds of $723,313.
StreetInsider.com

Gold79 Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market Under the Symbol AUSVF

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 8, 2021) - July 8, 2021 - Gold79 Mines Ltd. (TSXV: AUU) (OTCQB: AUSVF) ("Gold79" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it's common shares have commenced trading on the OTCQB Venture Market (the "OTCQB") in the United States, operated by the OTC Markets Group Inc., under the stock symbol "AUSVF". The Company's common shares will also continue trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "AUU".
BusinessStreetInsider.com

American Aires Announces Option Grant

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 8, 2021) - American Aires Inc. (CSE: WIFI) (the "Company" or "Aires") is pleased to announce that it has granted 8,150,000 options to purchase common shares of the Company exercisable at a price of $0.13 per common share and expiring on July 6, 2026, to officers, directors and consultants of the Company. The common shares issuable upon exercise of the options are subject to a four-month hold period from the original date of grant.
BusinessFrontiersman

Trulieve Announces Appointment of Marcum LLP

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., July 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Trulieve Cannabis Corp. ("Trulieve" or the "Company") (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States, today announced the appointment of Marcum LLP ("Marcum") as its independent registered public accounting firm, effective July 5, 2021. Marcum was appointed following the resignation of MNP LLP ("MNP") as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm effective July 5, 2021.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Spey Resources Announces Management Change

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 7, 2021) - Spey Resources Corp. (CSE: SPEY) (OTC Pink: SPEYF) (FSE: 2JS) ("Spey" or the "Company") announces that that David Thornley-Hall has resigned from the board of directors and from the position of President to pursue other interests, effective July 05, 2021. Mr. Thornley-Hall had served as a director of the Company since 2019 and the Company thanks him for his service and wishes him the best in his future endeavors.
IndustryStreetInsider.com

US Copper Corp Expands Drill Program

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 7, 2021) - US Copper Corp (TSXV: USCU) (OTCQB: USCUF) (FSE: C730)("US Copper" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it is expanding the previously announced diamond drilling program at its 100% owned Moonlight-Superior Copper Project in north-east California. The revised plan is to drill 12-15 holes instead of the initially planned seven holes.
StocksStreetInsider.com

DSM: Result of AGM

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust plc is pleased to announce the results of the Annual General Meeting, held at 2:15pm on 7 July 2021, at which all resolutions were passed.
ElectronicsStreetInsider.com

Universal PropTech Signs Distribution Agreement to Sell Canaree(TM) Indoor Air Quality Monitoring Solution from Piera Systems

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 6, 2021) - Universal PropTech Inc. (TSXV: UPI) (OTCQB: UPIPF) (FSE: 8LH) ("UPI" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a distribution agreement with Piera Systems Inc. ("Piera") to market, sell and distribute its Canree" family of indoor air quality ("IAQ") monitoring products in Canada and United States. The Piera IAQ monitoring products use Intelligent Particle Sensors ("IPS") along with algorithms and artificial intelligence to identify a range of particulate matter ("PM") from Indoor Sources from 10 microns down to 0.1 microns.

Comments / 0

Community Policy