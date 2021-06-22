Universal PropTech Announces Results of Voting at AGM

DENVER, July 7, 2021 /CNW/ -- Andina Gold Corp. (the "Company") today announced the completion of a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") of units ("Units") to accredited investors at a price of $1,000 per Unit. Each Unit consists of (i) a $1,000 principal amount term note providing for an optional conversion into shares of Company common stock at a price of $0.20 per share and (ii) a common share warrant for the purchase of 5,000 shares of Company common stock at an exercise price of $0.40 per share. The Private Placement was accomplished in two tranches, an initial tranche of 3,000 Units and a second tranche (added in response to strong investor interest) of 1,900 Units. The aggregate gross proceeds to the company were $4.9 million.