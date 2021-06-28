Splunk (SPLK) Announces $1 Billion Investment from Silver Lake, Announces $1B Buyback
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Splunk (NASDAQ: SPLK), provider of the Data-to-Everything Platform, today announced that Silver Lake, a global leader in technology investing, will make a $1 billion investment in convertible senior notes to support the continued transformation of its business. Splunk expects to use the proceeds from the new investment to fund growth initiatives and manage its capital structure, including a newly authorized share repurchase program of up to $1 billion that will be executed over time.www.streetinsider.com