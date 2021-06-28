Splunk (SPLK) Announces $1 Billion Investment from Silver Lake, Announces $1B Buyback

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Dole plc, a newly created company to be formed through the combination of Total Produce plc and Dole Food Company, Inc., announced today that it has filed a registration statement on Form F-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") relating to a proposed initial public offering of its ordinary shares. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The initial public offering is subject to market and other conditions. Dole plc intends to list its ordinary shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "DOLE".