Desert Gold Completes over 230 Holes at SMSZ Project Totaling 16,400 Metres - 82% of Planned Program Completed

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2021 / Anaconda Mining Inc. ('Anaconda' or the 'Company') (TSX:ANX)(OTCQX:ANXGF) is pleased to announce results from 1,028 metres of a 5,158-metre infill drilling program at Stog'er Tight (the 'Infill Drill Program') (Exhibit A). The Stog'er Tight Deposit is located three kilometres from the Pine Cove Mill and Tailings Facility and the Company has commenced permitting activities related to the development of the area in conjunction with the infill drilling. The results of the Infill Drill Program are consistent with results from previous drill programs and also identified two broad intersections of mineralization near the northern portion of the deposit. The results of the complete Infill Drill Program, of which 773 metres remain outstanding, will be used to finalize geological and resource modelling of this portion of the Stog'er Tight Deposit, which will form the basis of pit design and potential development scenarios.