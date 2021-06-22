Desert Gold Completes over 230 Holes at SMSZ Project Totaling 16,400 Metres - 82% of Planned Program Completed
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 22, 2021) - Desert Gold Ventures Inc.(TSXV: DAU) (FSE: QXR2) (OTCQB: DAUGF) (the "Company") is pleased to provide an update regarding its ongoing exploration program. As of June 20th, the Company has completed over 230 holes comprising 16,400 metres of drilling representing in excess of 82% of the planned 20,000 metre drill program. The Company expects to complete the drill program by early July. As of June 20, results for approximately 14,000 samples or 80% of the drilling completed are pending. Based on the lab's schedule, the Company anticipates receiving results for approximately 1,500 samples per week starting this week.www.streetinsider.com