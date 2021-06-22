Results of Clinical Study Showing That JW 100 Significantly Reduces ISGA Score in Atopic Dermatitis (AD) Published

Atopic dermatitis (AD) is a chronic, heterogeneous, systemic inflammatory skin disorder associated with dysregulated immune responses, barrier dysfunction, and activated sensory nerves. According to data from the Global Burden of Disease Study, AD is the 15th most common nonfatal disease and has the highest disease burden among skin diseases, as measured by disability-adjusted life-years. In some countries, up to 17% of adults are diagnosed with AD each year, resulting in sizeable societal and financial costs. New insights into the genetic, immunologic, and environmental impacts of AD have led to new opportunities for treatment that can improve clinical outcomes and reduce unnecessary expenditure.