Results of Clinical Study Showing That JW 100 Significantly Reduces ISGA Score in Atopic Dermatitis (AD) Published

StreetInsider.com
 17 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. JUPITER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2021 / Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ: JUPW), today announced the publication of clinical study results to investigate the safety and efficacy of JW-100 its proprietary lotion formulation for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (eczema).

www.streetinsider.com
