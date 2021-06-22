Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) to Acquire Provide
Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB) today announced a definitive agreement to acquire Provide, a digital platform for healthcare practices. Building on Fifth Third's strong legacy of digital innovation and focus on the healthcare sector, this transaction adds world-class national digital capabilities addressing the most complex lending and banking needs of retail healthcare providers.www.streetinsider.com