Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) to Acquire Provide

StreetInsider.com
 17 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB) today announced a definitive agreement to acquire Provide, a digital platform for healthcare practices. Building on Fifth Third's strong legacy of digital innovation and focus on the healthcare sector, this transaction adds world-class national digital capabilities addressing the most complex lending and banking needs of retail healthcare providers.

www.streetinsider.com
Comments / 0

Community Policy