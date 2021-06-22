Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) Subsidiaries Soluble Biotech Inc. and TumorGenesis Inc. are both constructing new GMP labs
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ: POAI), an AI-driven oncology and drug discovery company, announced today that two of their wholly owned subsidiaries, Soluble Biotech Inc. and TumorGenesis Inc. are both expanding their unique services by completing the fabrication and qualification of GMP facilities.www.streetinsider.com