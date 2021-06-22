Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) Subsidiaries Soluble Biotech Inc. and TumorGenesis Inc. are both constructing new GMP labs

StreetInsider.com
 17 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ: POAI), an AI-driven oncology and drug discovery company, announced today that two of their wholly owned subsidiaries, Soluble Biotech Inc. and TumorGenesis Inc. are both expanding their unique services by completing the fabrication and qualification of GMP facilities.

www.streetinsider.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
State
Massachusetts State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gmp#Predictive Oncology Inc#Breast Cancer#Cancer Research#Soluble Biotech Inc#Tumorgenesis Inc#Gmp#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium#Poai#Soluble Biotech
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Medical & Biotech
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Industry
News Break
Cancer
Related
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

iBio, Inc. (IBIO) Establishes Oncology Drug Discovery Pipeline with Three New Antibody Programs

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. iBio, Inc. (NYSEA: IBIO) ("iBio" or the "Company"), a biotech innovator and biologics contract manufacturing organization, has taken another major step towards leveraging the speed and throughput of its proprietary, plant-based FastPharming Protein Expression SystemÂ® by announcing today it is adding three anti-cancer targets to its pipeline of therapeutic candidates. This development establishes the Company's new drug discovery capabilities announced just a few weeks ago.
Cancerbiospace.com

Global Roundup: BioMed X, Merck KGaA Expand Oncology Collaboration

Biopharma and life sciences companies from around the globe provide updates on their businesses and pipelines. Germany-based BioMed X Institute expanded its collaboration with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany to include a total of eight research programs in the field of DNA damage response and RNA splicing. The expanded program will explore the role of extrachromosomal circular DNA (ecDNA) in cancer, which complements current oncology programs being studies by BioMed X.
Flower Mound, TXdallassun.com

Black Bird Biotech, Inc. (BBBT) Announces Application to Uplist To OTCQB Venture Market

FLOWER MOUND, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2021 / Black Bird Biotech, Inc. (OTC PINK:BBBT), manufacturer of plant-based MiteXstreamTM biopesticide, today announced that it has submitted its application to uplist to the OTCQB Venture Market. The company's management believes uplisting its common stock to the OTCQB will serve to improve the company's position in the public markets and substantially increase its visibility to a wider range of investors.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

MPM Oncology Impact Management LP Takes Position in Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM)

MPM Oncology Impact Management LP bought a new stake in Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,913,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,772,000. Cullinan Oncology comprises about 41.4% of MPM Oncology Impact Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. MPM Oncology Impact Management LP owned approximately 18.19% of Cullinan Oncology at the end of the most recent reporting period.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS) to Acquire Lion Semiconductor for $335 Million

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Cirrus Logic, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRUS) today announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire California-based Lion Semiconductor for $335 million in cash. This acquisition brings unique intellectual property and products for power applications in smartphones, laptops and other devices and accelerates growth of the company’s high-performance mixed-signal business. Lion is expected to be immediately accretive to GAAP and non-GAAP earnings per share, contributing approximately $60 million in revenue between deal close and the end of FY22.
Medical & BiotechHouston Chronicle

At $28 Billion, Molecular Diagnostics Revenues Even Surprised Us, Says IVD Market Research Firm

ARLINGTON, Va. (PRWEB) July 07, 2021. The market for DNA-based tests used for clinical diagnostic purposes has exceeded previous forecasting according to Kalorama Information, a part of Science and Medicine Group. Kalorama has covered molecular diagnostics for two decades. Mid 2019, Kalorama Information’s report projected the market size (all DNA-based tests, revenues to IVD companies) would reach 10.1 billion in 2021. Kalorama now projects that market to be $28.6 billion dollars in 2021, based on financial reporting and current disease trending.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Sentage Holdings Inc. (SNTG) Prices 4M Share IPO at $5/sh

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SNTG), a financial service provider that offers a comprehensive range of financial services across consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering (“Offering”) of 4,000,000 ordinary shares at a public offering price of US$5.00 per ordinary share. The ordinary shares have been approved for listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market and are expected to commence trading on July 9, 2021 under the ticker symbol “SNTG”.
Medical & Biotechpharmatimes.com

Merck partners with Innervia on bioelectronic therapy development

German pharma company Merck has inked a new deal with Innvervia Bioelectronics to co-develop smart neurostimulators for the treatment of severe chronic diseases. As part of the collaboration agreement, Merck and Innervia will jointly develop the next-generation of graphene-based bioelectronic vagus nerve therapies targeting diseases within Merck’s target therapy areas.
ElectronicsStreetInsider.com

QuantuMDx launches Q-POCâ„¢ - rapid PCR point of care diagnostic system

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. QuantuMDx launches Q-POCâ„¢ - rapid PCR point of care diagnostic system. Roll out at ECCMID 2021 with Q-POCâ„¢ SARS-CoV-2 assay. 96.9% sensitivity, 98.3% specificity. Sample to result - approximately...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc (MYPS) Gets New $75M Credit Facility

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (Nasdaq: MYPS) ("PLAYSTUDIOS" or the "Company"), an award-winning developer of free-to-play casual mobile and social games that offer real-world rewards to loyal players, announced today that it has entered into a new $75 million, five-year secured revolving credit facility ("New Credit Facility") to support its future growth initiatives. The New Credit Facility also provides the Company with an option to increase the credit facility for up to an additional $75 million.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (APO) Prices 30M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: ACRO) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 30,000,000 units at $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) under the symbol “ACRO.U” commencing on July 9, 2021. Each unit consists of one share of Class A common stock of the Company and one-third of one warrant, each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one share of Class A common stock at an exercise price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities constituting the units begin separate trading, the Company expects the shares of Class A common stock and warrants will be listed on the NYSE under the symbols “ACRO” and “ACRO WS,” respectively.
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

AstraZeneca's (AZN) Tezepelumab Granted FDA Priority Review

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. AstraZeneca (NASDAQ: AZN) Biologics License Application (BLA) for tezepelumab has been accepted and granted Priority Review for the treatment of asthma from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
Sarasota, FLdallassun.com

Blue Plant Farms, An International Consolidated Companies (OTC:INCC) Subsidiary, Executes Exclusive Distribution Agreement With HyOx Superwater, Inc.

SARASOTA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2021 / International Consolidated Companies (OTC:INCC) / Blue Plant Farms LLC:. INCC, through it's Blue Plant Farms subsidiary, has executed an Exclusive Distribution Agreement with HyOx Superwater, Inc. The agreement gives Blue Plant Farms LLC the exclusive right to represent/market/sell HyOx Superwater in the Cannabis (Marijuana & Hemp), Kava, and Kratom Agricultural Markets.
Medical & Biotechbiospace.com

Precision BioSciences’ New CMO Touts the Value of Perseverance and Adaptation

Precision BioSciences’ newly-appointed chief medical officer, Alan List. Perseverance is the foundation of impactful scientific discoveries, and is a core value that Precision BioSciences’ newly-appointed chief medical officer, oncology giant Alan List, shares. “Anyone involved in scientific research knows that success only occurs when one perseveres and adapts to unexpected...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Position Boosted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 367,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.89% of Alico worth $10,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Medical & Biotechmodernreaders.com

Analysts Anticipate Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) to Announce -$0.10 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) will post ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Oncolytics Biotech’s earnings. Oncolytics Biotech posted earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Aegis Capital Starts Cybin Inc (CYBN:CN) (CLXPF) at Buy

Aegis Capital analyst Nathan Weinstein initiates coverage on Cybin Inc (CYBN:CN) (OTC: CLXPF) with a Buy rating and a price ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Q.e.p. Co., Inc. (QEPC) Declares $0.05 One-time Dividend; 0.2% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Q.e.p. Co., Inc. (OTC: QEPC) declared a one-time dividend of $0.05 per share. The dividend will be payable on August 18, 2021, to stockholders of record on July 14,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy