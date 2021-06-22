Cancel
Economy

GreenBox POS (GBOX) Announces Pilot Launch of COYNI (CYN) to Early Adopters

 17 days ago

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ: GBOX) today announced the pilot launch of its COYNI (CYN), a stablecoin token, to registered early adopters. To fund the pilot launch, the Company deposited $5 million as initial seed capital with its token custodian bank and plans to rapidly scale capital in the token revolver. Attestations are set to begin the first week of July in preparation for onboarding of additional large-scale volume.

