GreenBox POS (GBOX) Announces Pilot Launch of COYNI (CYN) to Early Adopters
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. GreenBox POS (NASDAQ: GBOX) today announced the pilot launch of its COYNI (CYN), a stablecoin token, to registered early adopters. To fund the pilot launch, the Company deposited $5 million as initial seed capital with its token custodian bank and plans to rapidly scale capital in the token revolver. Attestations are set to begin the first week of July in preparation for onboarding of additional large-scale volume.www.streetinsider.com