Power/Performance Bits: June 22

By Technical Paper Link
semiengineering.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers from Osaka University and University of Adelaide designed a silicon multiplexer for terahertz-range communications in the 300-GHz band. “In order to control the great spectral bandwidth of terahertz waves, a multiplexer, which is used to split and join signals, is critical for dividing the information into manageable chunks that can be more easily processed and so can be transmitted faster from one device to another,” said Withawat Withayachumnankul, an associate professor from the University of Adelaide’s School of Electrical and Electronic Engineering. “Up until now compact and practical multiplexers have not been developed for the terahertz range. The new terahertz multiplexers, which are economical to manufacture, will be extremely useful for ultra-broadband wireless communications.”

