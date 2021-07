HARRISBURG, Pa. — Governor Tom Wolf signed the state budget, which makes the largest investment in public education in state history, according to the Governor's Office. “This is a budget that invests in Pennsylvanians,” said Gov. Wolf. “It is a budget that will help those hit hardest by the pandemic get the support they need, while at the same time making crucial investments in our future by supporting the students and workers who will drive our economy forward in the years to come.”