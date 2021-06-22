Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Engineering

Manufacturing Bits: June 22

By Technical Paper Link
semiengineering.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the recent 2021 IEEE 71st Electronic Components and Technology Conference (ECTC), the Institute of Microelectronics of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) presented a paper on a low-profile broadband metasurface antenna for 5G antenna-in-package applications. The National Center for Advanced Packaging and the University of Chinese Academy of Sciences...

semiengineering.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manufacturing Industry#3d Printing#Darpa#Hrl Laboratories#Ectc#Metasurface#Amc#Boston Micro Fabrication#Hrl Laboratories#3d
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Engineering
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Technology
Related
Engineeringsemiengineering.com

Power/Performance Bits: June 29

Researchers at the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL), University of Wisconsin Madison, and the University of Toledo, discovered a unique effect in metal-halide perovskite semiconductors that could be used in neuromorphic computing systems. Perovskites are currently being investigated as highly efficient solar cells. In fact, the...
Economysemiengineering.com

IC Data Hot Potato: Who Owns And Manages It?

Modern inspection, metrology, and test equipment produces a flood of data during the manufacturing and testing of semiconductors. Now the question is what to do with all of that data. Image resolutions in inspection and metrology have been improving for some time to deal with increased density and smaller features,...
EconomyICIS Chemical Business

Caixin China June manufacturing PMI falls to 51.3 amid lower export orders

SINGAPORE (ICIS)--Caixin's China manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) fell from 52.0 in May to 51.3 in June after new export orders fell, the Chinese media firm said on Thursday. The measure for new export orders dropped at a steeper pace than those for output and total new orders, it said...
Cincinnati, OHDesign World Network

Vertex Manufacturing selects VELO3D to meet growing demand for 3D Printing production-ready metal parts

VELO3D Inc., a leader in advanced additive manufacturing (AM) for high-value metal parts, announced that Vertex Manufacturing, a Cincinnati-based business providing CNC machining and manufacturing services from development through production, has selected VELO3D to help meet growing demand for 3D-printed “impossible” metal parts. Vertex was born out of the desire...
Softwareinvesting.com

Dassault Systemes SE (DAST)

Investing.com - Dassault Systemes reported on Wednesday first quarter earnings that beat analysts' forecasts and revenue that topped expectations. Dassault Systemes announced... By Peter Nurse Investing.com - European stock markets edged higher Wednesday, helped by positive corporate earnings, particularly in the banking sector, ahead of the conclusion of... Industry. Software...
Engineeringsemiengineering.com

Reducing Power Delivery Overhead

The power delivery network (PDN) is a necessary overhead that typically remains in the background — until it fails. For chip design teams, the big question is how close to the edge are they willing to push it? Or put differently, is the gain worth the pain? This question is being scrutinized in very small geometry designs, where margins can make a significant difference in device performance.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, This Is How Your Antibodies Respond to the Delta Variant

As the Delta variant of COVID continues to spread rapidly across the globe, people are wondering what kind of protection their vaccine grants them. This new strain of the virus comes with new symptoms and spreads more readily than previous variants, making some concerned individuals worry they might be in danger despite their vaccination status. Now, new research is painting a clearer picture. When Moderna was recently put to the test against the Delta variant, it showed some promising results—but the antibody response to the variant was notably lower than it was against the original virus.
Economyfwbusiness.com

June 30 - Indiana Manufacturers Association's 2021 Spring Survey reveals optimism despite workforce, supply chain challenges

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Manufacturers Association recently conducted a 2021 Spring Business Survey of its membership to get an updated picture of how Hoosier manufacturers, Indiana’s largest economic sector, are recuperating and continuing to manage through the lingering COVID-19 pandemic. The latest survey, conducted in late May and early June,...
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Devoces Market Electronics Industry Builds in 2021 Top Leading Players |- Cree, Infineon, Qorvo

The global Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Devoces market was estimated to be valued at USD $$ million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD $$ million by 2031, at a CAGR from 2021 to 2031. Increasing demand for Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Devoces market constraints, increasing infrastructure development in developing regions, growing demand for industry segments are some of the main driving factors for market growth. However, the fluctuating raw material price remains restrained and reduces market growth. The development and growing adoption of market value is expected to create growth opportunities in the forecast period.
Medical & Biotechbestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Chromatography Instrumentation Market Medical Devices Industry Builds in 2021 Top Manufacturers |- Agilent Technologies, Becton, Dickinson and Company

The global Chromatography Instrumentation market was estimated to be valued at USD $$ million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD $$ million by 2031, at a CAGR from 2021 to 2031. Increasing demand for Chromatography Instrumentation market constraints, increasing infrastructure development in developing regions, growing demand for industry segments are some of the main driving factors for market growth. However, the fluctuating raw material price remains restrained and reduces market growth. The development and growing adoption of market value is expected to create growth opportunities in the forecast period.
Marketshoustonmirror.com

Automotive Battery Management System Market Innovative Strategy by 2028 | ohnson Matthey Plc., Analog Devices Inc

A new research study from JCMR with title Global Automotive Battery Management System Market Research Report 2029 provides an in-depth assessment of the Automotive Battery Management System including key market trends, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies & strategies. The research study provides forecasts for Automotive Battery Management Systeminvestments till 2029.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
The Motley Fool

Could Pfizer and Moderna Now Face Their Second-Worst Scenario?

Think back to one year ago. No one knew then whether any of the COVID-19 vaccines in development would actually work. Fortunately, several of them did. Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) (along with its partner, BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)), and Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) never experienced the worst-case scenario of their vaccines failing miserably. These companies have gone on to generate billions of dollars in sales for their respective vaccines, and hope to make a lot more money.
Industrybestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Low Voltage Vacuum Contractor Market Machines Industry Raises in 2021 Top Leading Players |- General Electric Company, Siemens AG, Toshiba Corporation

The global Low Voltage Vacuum Contractor market was estimated to be valued at USD $$ million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD $$ million by 2031, at a CAGR from 2021 to 2031. Increasing demand for Low Voltage Vacuum Contractor market constraints, increasing infrastructure development in developing regions, growing demand for industry segments are some of the main driving factors for market growth. However, the fluctuating raw material price remains restrained and reduces market growth. The development and growing adoption of market value is expected to create growth opportunities in the forecast period.
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Arc Flash Protective Equipment Market Machines Industry Develops in 2021 Top Leading Players |- ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Arcteq Relays Ltd. (Finland), General Electric (U.S.)

The global Arc Flash Protective Equipment market was estimated to be valued at USD $$ million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD $$ million by 2031, at a CAGR from 2021 to 2031. Increasing demand for Arc Flash Protective Equipment market constraints, increasing infrastructure development in developing regions, growing demand for industry segments are some of the main driving factors for market growth. However, the fluctuating raw material price remains restrained and reduces market growth. The development and growing adoption of market value is expected to create growth opportunities in the forecast period.
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Magnetic Sensor Market Electronics Industry Grows in 2021 Top Section Players |- Texas Instruments Incorporated, Infineon Technologies AG., NXP Semiconductors

The global Magnetic Sensor market was estimated to be valued at USD $$ million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD $$ million by 2031, at a CAGR from 2021 to 2031. Increasing demand for Magnetic Sensor market constraints, increasing infrastructure development in developing regions, growing demand for industry segments are some of the main driving factors for market growth. However, the fluctuating raw material price remains restrained and reduces market growth. The development and growing adoption of market value is expected to create growth opportunities in the forecast period.
EconomyFXStreet.com

The Week Ahead - US non-farm payrolls, US consumer confidence, manufacturing PMIs - 28th June 2021

US non-farm payrolls – 02/07 – last month saw another miss on US non-farm payrolls, albeit not on the scale of the miss seen in the April numbers, but nonetheless it spoke to a US jobs market which is struggling to add jobs at the rate that was expected back in March. Not only is the US jobs market adding jobs at a slower rate than expected but vacancies are soaring, with over 9m jobs unfilled. The problem appears to be the enormously generous boost to unemployment benefits as a result of the March stimulus package, which meant in a lot of cases it hasn’t been worthwhile returning to the labour force. This year the number of jobs added back has been 166k, 468k, 770k, 278k and 559k in May. While some states are now starting to remove these benefits US jobs growth is likely to underperform until they expire in September, even as vaccination rates increase and the US economy reopens. This could raise concerns about the prospect of wage inflation as employers attempt to entice workers back into employment, by raising salaries. While this may work on some level, until the US economy has completely reopened, the jobs market may well struggle to return to normal and inflation could also start to rise sharply as well. Nonetheless this week’s June payrolls report is still likely to see a decent increase in hiring with around 620k jobs set to be added, while the unemployment rate is expected to slip back to 5.7%, from 5.8%. The ADP report is expected to see a slowdown from the bumper 978k seen in the May numbers, with 480k jobs predicted to be added back. We also need to keep any eye on weekly jobless claims which appear to be levelling out around 400k. A wider concern is the participation rate which has remained stubbornly weak, slipping back to 61.6% in May, and well below pre-pandemic levels of 63.4%. There appears to be a lot of head scratching going on about the lack of a rebound in this indicator raising the prospect that many people may well have retired early and, or left the work force completely, and it may well be that there will be increased focus on this in the weeks and months ahead.
Computerschristcenteredgamer.com

Bit - Animation Editor

Before I begin this review, let me first thank Morgondag for the review key. As someone who dabbles with RPG Maker and other game creation engines, I'm always a fan of programs to make creating game assets easier. I'm not a very good artist, so I usually try to find programs that make my job as idiot-proof as possible when modifying existing assets. Bit - Animation Editor has proven to be pretty far up the alley of programs I'd consider good for my expected needs.

Comments / 0

Community Policy