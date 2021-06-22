Cancel
Mohammed Raheemuddin

bizjournals
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBankOnBuffalo announces the appointment of Mohammed Raheemuddin to its Buffalo Niagara team as a Universal Associate at its new East Amherst branch office on Hopkins Road where he will focus on exceptional service for personal and business banking clients. He has almost three decades of banking experience and is involved in many community activities. He is a resident of Amherst and holds an MBA degree from Pune University in India. As a community bank, BankOnBuffalo, a division of CNB Bank, is being developed by local people and businesses and operates 11 branch offices in Buffalo and throughout Erie and Niagara Counties. Primary banking services include consumer and business deposit accounts, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans and lines of credit, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, accounts receivable handling and private banking and wealth management.

