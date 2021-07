Medtronic plc issued the following announcement on July 7. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), the global leader in medical technology, today announced the publication of an economic model based on data from the PRODIGY trial (PRediction of Opioid-induced respiratory Depression In patients monitored by capnoGraphY) that demonstrates shorter patient stays and reduced hospital costs associated with continuous pulse oximetry and capnography monitoring for patients receiving opioids on medical-surgical units when compared to intermittent pulse oximetry alone. According to study findings, continuous capnography and pulse oximetry monitoring of high-risk patients who are receiving opioids could result in $535,531 annual hospital cost savings for a median-sized U.S. hospital and a cumulative patient length of stay decrease of 103 days per year, assuming respiratory depression is decreased by 20%.