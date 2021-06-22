Common Council Tables Vote On Bryant School

HORNELL, NY – There was a community forum at 6:30 Monday night, regarding the status and future of Bryant School. Some concerned citizens that were in attendance voiced their concerns over the recent 3-2 vote by City Aldermen to approve the transition of the school into low income housing. One citizen questioned why the vote was not approved 3-2 last Monday but then a second meeting was held three days later because one of the Aldermen (Argentieri) that voted against it changed his mind and voted for it, thus overturning the initial vote. Some in attendance voiced their concerns that the ward doesn’t need another low income housing unit as they already have River Bend and the Projects.