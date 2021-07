Last night really felt like that was it for the Montreal Canadiens, right? Like, “we’re done here” kind of feeling. The Tampa Bay Lightning have been everything we thought they would be, while the Canadiens have done as much as they could have wished against the Lightning and it’s not enough. Plus, it doesn’t help when Carey Price, who had been just as good as Andrei Vasilevskiy in these playoffs, has fallen off in the Final. But again, it’s against Tampa, a team that can make anyone look bad.