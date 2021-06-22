Cancel
Mind the money age gap: Research claims over-65s are smarter about pensions and investing due to a lack of financial education for the young

By Angelique Ruzicka For Thisismoney.co.uk
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 16 days ago

A stark generation gap in financial education has been revealed by new research, with low levels of understanding around pensions and savings among the young.

Pension and investing provider Cushon said that its survey showed financial education at school was the main reason why those aged 65 and over were more educated about retirement.

It said under 35s were twice as likely as those aged 65-plus to have not been taught about pensions or savings at school or university (28 per cent versus 15 per cent).

Meanwhile, 14 per cent of older people said their parents didn’t teach them about money, which was less than the 19 per cent of under 35s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZiWAM_0abnJXKh00
Older and wiser? Cushon says older generations are savvier when it came to pensions and retirement

Former pensions minister and financial expert Baroness Ros Altmann said the research indicated that younger people tend to believe they have been disadvantaged by a lack of financial education at school or home.

She said: 'There is also concern from older generations that younger ones will not have good pensions in the future.

‘Certainly, the traditional final salary pension offered older generations a generous retirement income deal, but there is still a great opportunity to encourage the younger generations to engage with and understand the benefits of pension provision for their later life.

'Using clearer language, simpler technology and broader financial education in the workplace are all clearly needed in order to improve pensions for the future.’

Younger people are usually claimed to be more tech savvy than their grandparents, but the research indicates that when it comes to knowledge about retirement and pensions, it's the over 65s that have the upper hand.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UA7RW_0abnJXKh00
Baroness Ros Altmann says there's a great opportunity to encourage the younger generations to engage

And the younger generations recognise this imbalance of knowledge. Some 62 per cent of under-35s surveyed agreed that older generations were educated better about personal finance and 58 per cent said older people had much better pension options than young people now.

The older generation also says that the younger one needs more help, with 73 per cent of those aged 65-plus saying younger generations need more support to plan for their financial future and three quarters said that more responsibility should rest with the Government and employers.

The older generation of workers and retirees is more likely to have benefitted from final salary or other defined benefit pensions, whereby companies took on responsibility for paying out a set pension in retirement based on how long people had worked there.

In contrast, younger workers are less likely to have defined benefit pensions and more likely to have defined contribution schemes at work or personal pensions, where they must pay money in and invest it to grow a pot for retirement.

Most of the under-35s at 71 per cent, claimed they would save more into their pension if they understood it better.

Worryingly, 30 per cent didn’t think they needed to start thinking about a pension until they are over 40, and a third think they can wait until after 50 to start one.

A third also wrongly think that the minimum automatic enrolment amount is enough for comfortable retirement and 38 per cent agree the state pension is enough to live on.

Ben Pollard, CEO at Cushon, which says it offers net zero pension investing, said: ‘There are clear misconceptions around pensions, particularly among younger audiences. At Cushon, we’re on a mission to make pensions simpler, fairer and more inclusive, and we believe more must be done across the industry to educate and engage those who are missing out.’

Would a green pension help?

The research showed that younger people would be more engaged with their retirement savings if they had access through technology and were assured of the pension provider’s eco-credentials.

Over a fifth (21 per cent) of young respondents taking part said they want to be able to access their pension via an app.

Additionally, (45 per cent) agree they would save more if they knew it was to do good for the planet, rising to 52 per cent in under 35s. More than half (52 per want their pension investments to be eco-friendly.

Cushon says it offers net zero pensions, while rival retirement investing service PensionBee also launched a Fossil Fuel Free Plan last year and has a Future World Plan.

Of the latter, Pension Bee says that it 'invests your money into companies that pledge to move to an environmentally-friendly economy'.

Elsewhere, there has been rapid growth in ESG investing in recent years, with a multitude of new funds launching that pay attention to environmental, social and governance factors.

Meanwhile, some established investment trusts and funds, such as Impax Environmental Markets and Jupiter Green actively invest in companies looking to benefit the environment or solve environmental problems.

