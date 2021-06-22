Cancel
Smartphone-Controlled iCube Smart Safe by MyCube is Secure and Trendy

By Happy Jasta
homecrux.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMyCube, a New York-based manufacturer of compact personal safes has launched iCube, a connected smart safe that can be controlled using smartphones from anywhere. Interestingly, it needs no Bluetooth or Wi-Fi – rather it uses Mycube’s secure cellular-based cloud platform for direct connectivity. The safe has many other useful features, it offers proactive tamper alerts, provides remote inventory management (checking the catalog or safe contents), is embedded with lights, and facilitates easy management.

