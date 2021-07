(CNN) — It looks like New York City's first ranked-choice Democratic primary is finally -- after two snafu-riddled weeks -- coming to an end. Eric Adams, the Brooklyn Borough President, is now projected to be the Democratic nominee and, barring some unforeseen circumstance, will be the next mayor of New York City. Adams, an African American, is a complex candidate. A former police officer who later served in the New York state senate, he has held his current position in Brooklyn since 2014.