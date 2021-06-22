Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Publisher Correction: Power determination in vitamin D randomised control trials and characterising factors affecting it through a novel simulation-based tool

By Jason Wyse, Rebecca Mangan, Lina Zgaga
Nature.com
 17 days ago

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-90019-7, published online 24 May 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Introduction section, where,. “The tools discussed in this paper are easily used through the undefined R package SimVitD26 available on the Comprehensive R Archive Network (CRAN).”. “The tools discussed...

www.nature.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vitamin A#Vitamin D#Scientific Reports#Trinity College Dublin#College Green#Tallaght Cross#Ireland Rebecca Mangan#The Creative Commons
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Science
News Break
Computer Science
News Break
Google
Related
ScienceNature.com

Publisher Correction: Modeling the ecology of parasitic plasmids

Owing to errors in production, the original version of this article unfortunately contained mistakes. The equations were not properly labeled:. The original article has been corrected. Author information. Affiliations. Lewis-Sigler Institute for Integrative Genomics, Princeton University, Princeton, NJ, USA. Jaime G. Lopez & Ned S. Wingreen. Department of Molecular Biology,...
Chemistryarxiv.org

Novel characterisation of dopant-based qubits

Silicon is a leading qubit platform thanks to the exceptional coherence times that can be achieved and to the available commercial manufacturing platform for integration. Building scalable quantum processing architectures relies on accurate quantum state manipulation, which can only be achieved through a complete understanding of the underlying quantum state properties. This article reviews the electrical methods that have been developed to probe the quantum states encoded in individual and interacting atom qubits in silicon, from the pioneering single electron tunneling spectroscopy framework in nanoscale transistors, to radio frequency reflectometry to probe coherence properties and scanning tunneling microscopy to directly image the wave function at the atomic scale. Together with the development of atomistic simulations of realistic devices, these methods are today applied to other emerging dopant and optically addressable defect states to accelerate the engineering of quantum technologies in silicon.
AnimalsNature.com

Publisher Correction: Determinants of moult haulout phenology and duration in southern elephant seals

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-92635-9, published online 25 June 2021. The original version of the Article contained an error in the Author Information section. “These authors contributed equally: Leandri de Kock and P.J. Nico de Bruyn.”. The original Article has been corrected. Author information. Author notes. These authors contributed equally:...
ElectronicsNews-Medical.net

Digital technologies amplify the ability to detect subtle differences in cognitive function tests

During neuropsychological assessments, participants complete tasks designed to study memory and thinking. Based on their performance, the participants receive a score that researchers use to evaluate how well specific domains of their cognition are functioning. Consider, though, two participants who achieve the same score on one of these paper-and-pencil neuropsychological...
PhysicsNature.com

Publisher Correction: Quantum entangled fractional topology and curvatures

Correction to: Communications Physics https://doi.org/10.1038/s42005-021-00641-0, published online 22 June 2021. The PDF version of this article contained incomplete versions of Eqs. (12) and (19). In the old version, these two equations were erroneously typeset as. The correct version of the two equations are:. respectively. These have now been corrected in...
CancerNature.com

Preventive effect of sensorimotor exercise and resistance training on chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy: a randomised-controlled trial

Chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN) is a common, unpleasant and usually long-lasting side effect of neurotoxic chemotherapeutic agents. This study aimed to investigate the preventive potential of sensorimotor- (SMT) and resistance training (RT) on CIPN. Methods. Patients (N = 170) were randomised to SMT, RT or usual care (UC). Both exercise groups trained...
HealthNature.com

Correction: Current and novel therapeutic opportunities for systemic therapy in biliary cancer

On behalf of the working group 6 of the COST-action 18122 (Euro-Cholangio-NET) as part of the European Network for the study of Cholangiocarcinoma (ENSCCA) Since the publication of this paper, the authors have noticed that acknowledgement of the support given by COST (European Cooperation in Science and Technology) to the study was omitted from the Funding section. The complete Funding information is provided below. The authors would like to apologise for this oversight. The original article has been corrected.
WildlifeNature.com

Author Correction: Yeast surface display identifies a family of evasins from ticks with novel polyvalent CC chemokine-binding activities

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-017-04378-1, published online 27 June 2017. The original version of this Article contained errors in Table 1, where a GenBank accession number was incorrect for Evasin ‘P1181_AMBMA’ and a GenBank accession number was missing for Evasin ‘P983_AMBCA’. The correct and incorrect values appear below. Incorrect:. Evasin...
EducationNeuroscience News

Digital Pens Provide New Insight Into Cognitive Testing Results

Summary: Performing written cognitive tests with a digital pen allowed researchers to identify differences between “thinking” and “writing” times that may be early biomarkers for cognitive and motor decline. Source: Boston University. During neuropsychological assessments, participants complete tasks designed to study memory and thinking. Based on their performance, the participants...
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Optical genome mapping could change the existing workflow within cytogenetic laboratories

Dutch-French research shows that Optical Genome Mapping (OGM) detects abnormalities in chromosomes and DNA very quickly, effectively and accurately. Sometimes even better than all existing techniques together, as they describe in two proof-of-concept studies published in the American Journal of Human Genetics. This new technique could radically change the existing...
HealthNature.com

Author Correction: The randomized ZIPANGU trial of ranibizumab and adjunct laser for macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion in treatment‑naïve patients

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-79051-1, published online 12 January 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors in the Discussion section. As a result,. “While direct comparisons are not possible, owing to data being analyzed at different time points and in heterogeneous settings, the mean number of injections in...
ScienceNature.com

Publisher Correction: Integrating genomics and metabolomics for scalable non-ribosomal peptide discovery

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-23502-4, published online 28 May 2021. The original version of this Article omitted Bahar Behsaz and Edna Bode as equally contributing authors. The original version of this Article contained an error in the author affiliations. Pavel A. Pevzner was incorrectly associated with Computational Biology Department, School...
ScienceNature.com

Subcellular proteome map of human cells

BioID using organelle-specific bait proteins reveals the subcellular HEK293 proteome. Eukaryotic cells compartmentalize a myriad of biochemical processes in distinct subcellular locations, leading to a complex but very specific proteome organization across the cell. While this organization across different organelles has been characterized to some extent, many intracellular compartments remain largely unmapped. The research group of Anne-Claude Gingras at the Lunenfeld-Tanenbaum Research Institute and the University of Toronto has used a proximal protein tagging method called BioID to map the intracellular locations of>4,000 proteins in HEK293 cells.
HealthNature.com

Correction to: Cardiovascular risk factors and body composition in adults with achondroplasia

Correction to: Genetics in Medicine (2021) 23:732–739; https://doi.org/10.1038/s41436-020-01024-6; Article published online 18 November 2020. The article “Cardiovascular risk factors and body composition in adults with achondroplasia”, written by Svein O. Fredwall, Jennifer Linge, Olof Dahlqvist Leinhard, Lisa Kjønigsen, Heidi Beate Eggesbø, Harald Weedon-Fekjær, Ingeborg Beate Lidal, Grethe Månum, Ravi Savarirayan, and Serena Tonstad, was originally published Online First without Open Access. After publication in volume 23, issue 4, page 732–739 the author decided to opt for Open Choice and to make the article an Open Access publication. Therefore, the copyright of the article has been changed to © The Author(s) 2021 and the article is forthwith distributed under the terms of the.
ScienceNature.com

Mapping the human genetic architecture of COVID-19

The genetic makeup of an individual contributes to susceptibility and response to viral infection. While environmental, clinical and social factors play a role in exposure to SARS-CoV-2 and COVID-19 disease severity1,2, host genetics may also be important. Identifying host-specific genetic factors may reveal biological mechanisms of therapeutic relevance and clarify causal relationships of modifiable environmental risk factors for SARS-CoV-2 infection and outcomes. We formed a global network of researchers to investigate the role of human genetics in SARS-CoV-2 infection and COVID-19 severity. We describe the results of three genome-wide association meta-analyses comprised of up to 49,562 COVID-19 patients from 46 studies across 19 countries. We reported 13 genome-wide significant loci that are associated with SARS-CoV-2 infection or severe manifestations of COVID-19. Several of these loci correspond to previously documented associations to lung or autoimmune and inflammatory diseases3–7. They also represent potentially actionable mechanisms in response to infection. Mendelian Randomization analyses support a causal role for smoking and body mass index for severe COVID-19 although not for type II diabetes. The identification of novel host genetic factors associated with COVID-19, with unprecedented speed, was made possible by the community of human genetic researchers coming together to prioritize sharing of data, results, resources and analytical frameworks. This working model of international collaboration underscores what is possible for future genetic discoveries in emerging pandemics, or indeed for any complex human disease.
HealthNature.com

Quality of life and other psychological factors in patients with tooth wear

Aim To investigate the relationship between generic and condition-specific (CS) quality of life, general psychological wellbeing and personality in patients with tooth wear. Materials and methods Ethical approval was granted (REC:10/H0709/21). Patients aged 18-70 years with tooth wear completed the Oral Impact on Daily Performance (OIDP) quality of life questionnaire, the NEO-FFI Personality questionnaire and the General Health Questionnaire-12 (GHQ). Tooth wear was measured with the Basic Erosive Wear Examination (BEWE).
Mental HealthNature.com

Correction: Imbalanced post- and extrasynaptic SHANK2A functions during development affect social behavior in SHANK2-mediated neuropsychiatric disorders

The original version of this article unfortunately contained a mistake. Joint senior authors information was missing. The corrected information is given below. Joint senior authors of the article https://doi.org/10.1038/s41380-021-01140-y are: Gudrun A. Rappold and Rolf Sprengel. Funding should read: Open Access funding enabled and organized by Projekt DEAL. AE was...
ScienceEurekAlert

Large genomic analysis highlights COVID-19 risk factors

In March of 2020, thousands of scientists around the world united to answer a pressing and complex question: what genetic factors influence why some COVID-19 patients develop severe, life-threatening disease requiring hospitalization, while others escape with mild symptoms or none at all?. A comprehensive summary of their findings to date,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy