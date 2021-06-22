Cancel
Best Buy DVD Prices (June 22nd - 24th, 2021)

dvdtalk.com
 17 days ago

In 2006 I won off eBay a CD promo for "The Chronicles Of Riddick: Dark Fury". Impossible to find today, like it never happened. Single track - "End Title Song" by Junkie XL. It had dialog from the animated sequel. The line - "Fallback! Everyone fallback!!!" was ingrained in my...

forum.dvdtalk.com
Moviesdvdtalk.com

DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, July 7th, 2021

Alias Jesse James (Blu-ray) An okay Bob Hope comedy, good relative to the kind of movies he was doing by this time, Alias Jesse James (1959) has a few unusual qualities. Hope and his brother Jack produced the film independently for release through United Artists. Nevertheless, the production utilized the services of Hope's longtime home studio, Paramount. The credits bill Paramount department heads and so forth, while Paramount's backlot Western streets (with its distinctive "mountain" in the distance, is where a lot of the action was filmed. Hope had been a Top Ten box office star 13 years running, from 1941 through 1953, but tastes were changing rapidly, and Hope increasingly turned his attentions to television. In movies he joined the vogue for biographical films with The Seven Little Foys (playing Eddie Foy, 1955) and Beau James (playing Jimmy Walker, a rare dramatic turn, 1957), but his sta...Read the entire review »
TV Showsreadjunk.com

DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup (June 29th 2021)

Here’s the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup for June 29th 2021. Some of titles coming out today include: Willy Wonka 4k, His Dark Materials: The Complete Second Season, Drunk History: The Complete Series and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!
Animals10000birds.com

Best Bird of the Weekend (Last of June 2021)

In the U.S., the end of June feels like the official beginning of the summer birds have already committed to months ago. We’re heading into some slow birding, so start coming up with good ideas for the absence of many good birds. My strategy for managing the summer slump has...
Lifestyledisneyfoodblog.com

The BEST (and WORST) Things We Ate in Disney World in June

Can you BELIEVE we are already halfway through 2021? Time just flies right on by when you’re enjoying all of the latest food and beverages from Disney World!. June was a busy month for seasonal treats; between Pride Month, Father’s Day, and the summer season officially arriving, we’ve had our fill of new treats from the parks, resorts, and Disney Springs. Today, we’re rounding up the best and the worst things we had in the month of June at Disney World!
Celebrationskduz.com

Birthdays – June 24th

If you are celebrating your birthday today, HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!! You are celebrating with these famous KDUZ birthdays…. Roy O. Disney, co-founder of the Walt Disney Company and brother of Walt was born on this date in 1893. Heavyweight champion Boxer Jack Dempsey was born on this date in 1895. Chuck...
Orlando, FLkzimksim.com

Thursday, June 24th, 2021

Orlando, FL — A guest at Walt Disney World was filmed hopping on and off an attraction over the weekend, allegedly in pursuit of a cucumber. The incident took place on the “Living With the Land” attraction at Epcot, which is described as a “gentle boat tour” of Disney World’s experimental greenhouses and agricultural areas.
Moviesawardswatch.com

2022 Oscar Predictions: BEST PICTURE (June)

The Cannes lineup has been announced and bits and pieces of potential Venice films as a result give us a glimmer of insight for Best Picture as we mark the halfway point of the year. Not the halfway point of Oscar eligibility, however. We have a shortened year this season...
MoviesFilm Freak Central

Outta Time (2002) - DVD

Starring Mario Lopez, Tava Smiley, Carlos Mencia, Ali Landry. by Walter Chaw A Latin blend of Charlie Sheen's The Chase and Patrick Dempsey's Run, Outta Time is a sometimes-frenetic, pleasantly ludicrous pursuit film that treats logic and continuity like roadkill on the highway of narrative. "Saved by the Bell"'s Mario Lopez is David Morales, a Mexican-American going to school on a soccer scholarship who, after hurting his knee, loses his tuition. In desperate financial straits, David agrees to run untested drugs across the border into Tijuana for shady professor Darabont (John Saxon).
Moviesclassical-music.com

Verdi: Falstaff (DVD)

Michael Volle, Barbara Frittoli, Alfredo Daza, Nadine Sierra, Daniela Barcellona, Francesco Demuro; Staatskapelle Berlin/Daniel Barenboim; dir. Mario Martone (Berlin, 2018) Sir John Falstaff, a laid-back boor in leather jacket and jeans, inhabits a grungy world on the fringes of society, hanging out with bikers and tarts on a graffiti-daubed inner-city street corner. Windsor’s ladies-who-lunch spend their days lounging around a rooftop pool. Making Windsor Great Park an alfresco fetish club may initially feel like ‘gratuitous opera cliché number one’, yet even this conceit is ultimately made to work. Purists should look away now, but I found this production by Mario Martone tremendous fun.
Makeuptemptalia.com

Best New Beauty Products (June 2021)

I think it’d be fun to go through what we used, purchased, resisted, and so forth each month, here are some questions:. Or successfully dupe a new product with something you already own?. Lethal Cosmetics BPM Side FX Gel Liner ($15.50 for 0.17 oz.) is a bright, medium-dark pink with...
MoviesTheHDRoom

‘Halloween’ 1-5 Targets Ultra HD Blu-ray in September

TheHDRoom may be paid a small commission for any services or products ordered through select links on this page. There’s a lot of vintage Michael Myers coming this Fall thanks to a comprehensive treatment of Halloween 1-5 in 4K Ultra HD thanks to the great folks at Scream Factory. The...
ComicsPolygon

Blade Runner anime nabs all-star voice cast, first look coming at Comic-Con

Crunchyroll and Adult Swim revealed the cast for their upcoming anime Blade Runner: Black Lotus on Wednesday, and announced a first-look panel at Comic-Con@Home 2021 later this month. The announcement about the still-mysterious series includes character descriptions, along with the names of each character’s English- and Japanese-language voice actors. On...
InternetDaily Iowan

17 Best Sites to Buy Instagram Views (Real & Instant)

Any smart marketer understands how important Instagram has become today. There are a variety of people who are using this app on a constant basis to view various content, and avail services that were previously inaccessible. As a result, many businesses have come onto this platform to reach audiences. For people who would really like to increase their visibility on a global scale, making use of this app has become highly important today. Therefore, there are many people who have decided to buy Instagram views.
Moviestrekmovie.com

‘Star Trek: The Motion Picture’ Director’s Edition To Be Restored In 4K/HDR For Paramount+

It’s been a long time coming, but the definitive cut of the first Star Trek feature film is finally being brought into the 21st century. The 1979 film Star Trek: The Motion Picture is beloved by many fans, with some considering it the most cinematic of the original series movies. However, it was famously rushed to theaters, leaving director Robert Wise with a list of things he wanted to do left undone. But in 2001, he had the chance to create the “Director’s Edition” on DVD, which Wise considered his “final cut” and included new visual effects.
MusicGizmodo

The Umbrella Academy Gets an Appropriately Nerdy Tribute Song

It’s time for a midweek dance party—don’t forget your umbrella! A group of nerdcore rap artists have teamed up to pay Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy its musical due, highlighting some of the biggest moments of the series (so far) while getting us amped up for season three. LEX the Lexicon...

