Best Buy DVD Prices (June 22nd - 24th, 2021)

Alias Jesse James (Blu-ray) An okay Bob Hope comedy, good relative to the kind of movies he was doing by this time, Alias Jesse James (1959) has a few unusual qualities. Hope and his brother Jack produced the film independently for release through United Artists. Nevertheless, the production utilized the services of Hope's longtime home studio, Paramount. The credits bill Paramount department heads and so forth, while Paramount's backlot Western streets (with its distinctive "mountain" in the distance, is where a lot of the action was filmed. Hope had been a Top Ten box office star 13 years running, from 1941 through 1953, but tastes were changing rapidly, and Hope increasingly turned his attentions to television. In movies he joined the vogue for biographical films with The Seven Little Foys (playing Eddie Foy, 1955) and Beau James (playing Jimmy Walker, a rare dramatic turn, 1957), but his sta...Read the entire review »