UNF physics professor receives PICUP grant for computation-based curriculum support

This fall, New Mexico Highlands University will acquire a Raman microscope, giving students an opportunity to use cutting-edge technology. The Raman microscope functions as both a microscope and a spectrometer, which means it can measure things at the micron scale and it can collect light waves to measure variation in physical characteristics across a spectrum. Microns are a millionth of a meter and about eight times smaller than a red blood cell. The information scientists get from using this technology allows them to understand the structure and properties of minerals and man-made materials. The Raman microscope can also be used to develop materials, such as semiconductors and pharmaceuticals.