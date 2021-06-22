Cancel
Jacksonville, FL

UNF physics professor receives PICUP grant for computation-based curriculum support

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. W. Brian Lane, University of North Florida physics visiting instructor, has received a grant from the Partnership for Integration of Computation into Undergraduate Physics (PICUP) to support his project on computation-based physics curriculum changes. He is creating teaching models for physics educators that focus on teaching students about computation at the initial phase of their physics education.

