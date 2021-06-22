Miss Mississippi Parade held in downtown Vicksburg

It has been a rainy past several days, and we will still see scattered showers over the next few days. When it’s not raining, it will be warm to hot and humid. Tonight will be warm and humid with isolated showers, but our rain chances will be lowest overnight. Wednesday, we are going to see some hit and miss scattered showers and storms, so keep your umbrella handy. But we are also going to see some sunshine mixed in, and when the sun is out, it will be hot and humid! With south Mississippi so water-logged from the 11 to 15 inches that have fallen over the past five days, any additional rainfall could cause more flooding, especially in low-lying and flood prone areas. If you come to a road covered in water, turn around and find an alternate path.