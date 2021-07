Bonjour, Cakies! This French Patisserie themed kids birthday from Harper & Grace and Deets + Things is a total dream for the little baker in your family–and in this case, two! It was a joint birthday party for sisters turning 7 and 8, and each guest got to decorate her own petite cake to take home from their bakery shop set up. Is it just us or does that sound so super fun?!