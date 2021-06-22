Beneath the Moon and Under the Sun: Landscape Paintings by Heidi A. Marshall

Pamela Loxley Drake remembers uncovering the magic and majesty of nature with her father in this week's column.My grandson Nolan asked me why I like being raised on a farm. Oh, silly boy, you cannot understand unless you are a farm kid. The farm was full of mystery, adventure and never dull. I was my dad's shadow, riding on the tractor with him just to enjoy the conversation. His faithful dog was always next to him. Of course, back then, we didn't have enclosed cabs on the tractor, so it was hold on for dear life! (Not sure how the...