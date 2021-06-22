Beneath the Moon and Under the Sun: Landscape Paintings by Heidi A. Marshall

With a little bit of planning, any outdoor space can feel like an extra room in your home. All you need to begin furnishing your patio is a chair or two, and you’ll have a special place to greet the day, gaze up at the stars, or enjoy a glass of wine with a friend. Patio chairs can be just as stylish as indoor living and dining room sets, but they’re also designed to withstand sun, rain, heat, cold, and humidity, so they can last across many seasons. These top picks show the range of options that will fit your lifestyle needs.