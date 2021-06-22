WWE RAW News – Alexa Bliss Continues To Play Mind Games, Ali’s Advice To Mansoor
As seen during Monday night’s episode of RAW, Alexa Bliss continued to play mind games and used her “powers” to try and control Reginald. During a match that involved Bliss and Nikki Cross teaming up to face Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler, Bliss used her “powers” to try and make Reginald slap Jax. While Reginald was able to get around it, it still led to a win for Bliss and Cross. You can check out some highlights from the match below:www.ewrestlingnews.com