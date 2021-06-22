Prince Harry could reportedly return to UK in next 24 hours for upcoming Diana memorial statue event
There has been an abundance of speculation as to whether or not Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex will return for the unveiling of the Diana memorial. Meghan’s attendance has been ruled out given she has just given birth and will be in the early stages of her maternity leave, however, Prince Harry is still expected to attend the event that will land on 1 July, what would have been Diana’s 60th birthday.www.tatler.com