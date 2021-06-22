Prince Harry could reportedly return to UK in next 24 hours for upcoming Diana memorial statue event

Could Prince William and Prince Harry be ready to put the past behind them? The brothers have been at odds for a couple of years now, and with Harry's recent interviews outing some of the personal details of his life, many believed that William would just never be able to forgive him. In fact, royal expert Nick Bullen told Fox News that it would be "incredibly tough" for Harry and William to bury the hatchet, so to speak. "I am told William is absolutely furious at how Harry and Meghan have shared their views about the royal family, about their own immediate family, with the world's press," Bullen said.