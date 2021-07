Mark Twain has supposedly quipped that: “What gets us into trouble is not what we don’t know. It’s what we know for sure that ain’t so.”. Challenging what we know for sure about climate change is “Unsettled: What Climate Science Tells Us, What It Doesn’t, and Why It Matters” by Steven E. Koonin. Dr. Koonin was Undersecretary for Science at the U.S. Department of Energy during the Obama Administration. His in-depth understanding of the complexity of climate change is quite apparent in Unsettled.