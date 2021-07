Shito and Pepper Sauces are the Latest Innovations. Now Available in The Fresh Market stores across Atlanta-Area. June 25, 2021 Atlanta - Summertime is right around the corner and this year, people across the city are making up for lost time as BBQs and small outdoor get-togethers are safely added back to schedules. AYO Foods, the authentic and delicious line of West-African inspired cuisine, is spicing up summer with the debut of two new hot sauces: Shito and Pepper Sauce that are now both available for locals to enjoy. Providing deep flavor profiles - and a little kick - these sauces are perfect to accompany any summer dish or to use a marinade.