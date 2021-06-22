Cancel
Florissant, MO

Photos: Captain Jim's stocks up for Fourth of July season amid nationwide fireworks shortage

By Daniel Shular
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStores and customers across the country are having to adjust to a shortage in consumer fireworks for the Fourth of July and the summer season. Captain Jim's Fireworks in West Alton is open year round, but the store has had to stop online orders due to the shortage. "We try to go out early, but a lot of stands are closed", said Alex Aranjo of Florissant said, "Captain Jack's has been a staple here. It's the place to go".

