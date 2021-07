Environmental impact scores will appear on some food and drink labels from September under a new pilot scheme backed by major brands and supermarkets.The traffic light-style grading system, ranging from red G to green A+, was developed to help consumers choose more sustainable goods and encourage more innovation.It takes account of each product's impact on the environment - including carbon emissions and water pollution - over its whole life cycle from farm to shop.The pilot is being launched by the non-profit organisation Foundation Earth, which was created by Denis Lynn, the food entrepreneur who died in a quadbike accident in...