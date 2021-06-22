Cancel
Biden Shares The List Of Countries Receiving Vaccine Donations

By Hannah Walker
The Pavlovic Today
The Biden-Harris administration announced on Monday that 55 million doses of the vaccine will be shared globally. These vaccines are the remaining portion of the 80 million doses that President Biden plans to donate to 92 countries by the end of June. The Biden administration is prioritizing the manufacturing of...

