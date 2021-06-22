Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Lightning Strikes: Tampa Bay blanks Islanders 8-0

WGRZ TV
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTAMPA, Fla. (AP) - Steven Stamkos had two goals and an assist and Andrei Vasilevskiy notched his fourth career playoff shutout, helping the Tampa Bay Lightning rout the New York Islanders 8-0 in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup semifinal series. The defending NHL champions improved to 13-0 in games following a postseason loss since launching their 2020 title run and will take a 3-2 series lead over the Islanders into Game 6 of their best-of-7 matchup Wednesday night in Uniondale, New York. Brayden Point had a goal for the eighth straight game, and postseason scoring leader Nikita Kucherov had three assists for the Lightning.

www.wgrz.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Stamkos
Person
Nikita Kucherov
Person
Brayden Point
Person
Andrei Vasilevskiy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lightning Strikes#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Tampa Bay Lightning
News Break
NHL
NHL Teams
New York Islanders
News Break
Hockey
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLNew York Post

Islanders on brink after ugly 8-0 loss to Lightning

TAMPA — The Islanders’ trip back to Florida for Game 5 was always going to be brief, but that didn’t mean they had to travel as lightly as they did. It was clear from the moment the teams hit the ice Monday night at Amalie Arena, the Isles didn’t bring their usual aggressive play in the neutral zone, they forgot their defensive structure and must have accidentally left their energy back on Long Island.
NHLwestplainsdailyquill.net

Stamkos, Vasilevskiy pace Lightning's 8-0 rout of Islanders

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos had two goals and an assist and Andrei Vasilevskiy notched his fourth career playoff shutout, helping the Tampa Bay Lightning rout the New York Islanders 8-0 in …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new...
NHLlighthousehockey.com

Lightning 8, Islanders 0: Burn Game 5’s tape

Well, let’s get this thing over with. Game 5 is always pivotal in a 2-2 series. In their previous two tries, the New York Islanders won Game 5 on the road despite being mostly outplayed. This time, they lost. They lost big. In fact, they lost so badly to the Tampa Bay Lightning, you almost have to laugh about it.
NHLPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Statement game: Lightning rout Islanders 8-0 in Game 5

TAMPA — The Lightning’s most tightly contested series of the past two postseasons took a wild turn Monday night at Amalie Arena. With their semifinal series with the Islanders tied at two games each, the Lightning needed to rebound on home ice in a series that had become a best-of-three.
NHLKVOE

NHL playoffs: Tampa Bay flattens Islanders 8-0

*Steven Stamkos scored 45 seconds into the game as the Tampa Bay Lightning steamrolled the New York Islanders 8-0 in Game 5 of their playoff series. Semyon Varlamov was pulled in the first period after giving up three goals in 16 minutes. Game 6 is Wednesday night in New York, and the Lightning can advance to the Stanley Cup Finals with a win.
NHLSun-Journal

NHL roundup: Lightning take series lead with 8-0 thrashing of Islanders

TAMPA, Fla. — Steven Stamkos had two goals and an assist and Andrei Vasilevskiy notched his fourth career playoff shutout, helping the Tampa Bay Lightning rout the New York Islanders 8-0 in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup semifinal series on Monday night. The defending NHL champions improved to 13-0...
NHLNHL

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Game 5 - Lightning 8, Islanders 0

Radio broadcaster Dave Mishkin recaps the Lightning's Game 5 win over the Islanders. Coming off their Game Four loss, the Lightning spoke about playing with a higher battle level and moving the puck at a faster pace. Those two elements were on display during Game Five and helped the Lightning jump out to a 3-0 first period lead. Then, in the second period, the Islanders got into penalty trouble, leading to four Lightning power plays and two power play goals. By the time the third period began, the score was 6-0 and the game was effectively over.
NHLhot96.com

NHL-Lightning thrash Canadiens 5-1 in Stanley Cup Finals opener

(Reuters) – The Tampa Bay Lightning kicked off their NHL title defense in dominant fashion on Monday by downing the Montreal Canadiens 5-1 in front of roaring hometown crowd in Game 1 of the best-of-seven Stanley Cup Finals series. Slovakian defenseman Erik Cernak got the party started early for the...
NHLtonyspicks.com

Montreal Canadiens vs Tampa Bay Lightning 6/28/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Montreal Canadiens will play Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals best-of-seven series against the Tampa Bay Lightning in Amalie Arena Tampa, FL, on Monday, June 28, 2021, at 8:00 PM (EDT). Montreal won Game 6 to a 3-2 score to defeat Vegas 4-2 in the semifinals. After finishing the regular season with five straight defeats, Montreal started the playoffs in the last place among playoff qualifiers, behind 3-1 in the first series before recovering to win in seven matches. Montreal ranks 4th at 24-21 in the North Division.
NHLrawcharge.com

Game 1 Recap: Tampa Bay Lightning dominate in 5-1 victory

The Tampa Bay Lightning opened the Stanley Cup Final with a brilliant 5-1 victory over the Montreal Canadiens at home. Brayden Point and Nikita Kucherov each had three-point nights, with Kucherov scoring twice in the third period to bring the game home. Erik Cernak opened the scoring, Yanni Gourde got the game winner, and Steven Stamkos finished the game on the power play at the end.
NHLESPN

Lightning lead Canadiens 2-1 after 2 periods in Game 1

TAMPA, Fla. --  The Tampa Bay Lightning are off to a strong start against the Montreal Canadiens in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final, building a 2-1 lead for Andrei Vasilevskiy on Monday night on goals by Erik Cernak and Yanni Gourde. Vasilevskiy, a favorite to win the...
NHLPost-Bulletin

Nikita Kucherov's 2 goals lead Lightning past Canadiens in opener

Nikita Kucherov scored twice in a three-point night and Brayden Point collected three assists to lead the host Tampa Bay Lightning to a 5-1 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday, June 28, to open the Stanley Cup Final. Erik Cernak, Yanni Gourde and Steven Stamkos also scored, while goaltender...
NHLNews4Jax.com

Lightning strike five times to take game 1 of Stanley Cup Finals

TAMPA, Fla. – A three-goal third period gave the Tampa Bay Lightning a 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens in game one of the Stanley Cup Finals Monday. In the first period, the two teams feeling each other out. It was the first time since March 5, 2020. The game also featured two Vezina-winning goaltenders facing off in the finals for the first time since 1999. However, that did not mean the game was not electric. Both teams giving the hits over the first 10 minutes of the game. But it was Tampa who would get on the board first.
NHLBirmingham Star

After 8-0 romp, Lightning looking to finish off Islanders

The New York Islanders played their worst game of the Barry Trotz era at the worst possible time Monday night. Beginning with Game 6 of the NHL semifinals against the Tampa Bay Lightning in Uniondale, N.Y. on Wednesday night, the Islanders will need two of their best games, in back-to-back fashion, to keep alive their hopes of making the Stanley Cup Final for the first time in 37 years while staving off the closing of Nassau Coliseum a little longer.
NHLDetroit News

Friday's NHL playoffs: Vasilevskiy shines again, Lightning blank Islanders 1-0 in Game 7

Tampa, Fla. — Thanks to Andrei Vasilevskiy and another stellar defensive performance, the defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning are headed back to the Stanley Cup Final. “It's becoming a broken record, but it's not how many you put in the net, it's how many you keep out," coach Jon Cooper said Friday night after Vasilevskiy had 18 saves and benefited from exceptional play in front of him to beat the New York Islanders 1-0 in Game 7 of their NHL playoff semifinal.
NHLPosted by
Forbes

Goalies Vasilevskiy And Price Are Giving Stanley Cup Finalists Bang For Their Bucks

There are plenty of overpaid goalies in the NHL. We’re looking at you Sergei Bobrovsky in Florida and Matt Murray in Ottawa. But there are also big-money goalies that are worth every penny, and the 2021 Stanley Cup Final should be a display of why Tampa Bay’s Andrei Vasilevskiy and Montreal’s Carey Price are so well-compensated and how they affect the outcome of every game they’re in.