Lightning Strikes: Tampa Bay blanks Islanders 8-0

TAMPA, Fla. – A three-goal third period gave the Tampa Bay Lightning a 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens in game one of the Stanley Cup Finals Monday. In the first period, the two teams feeling each other out. It was the first time since March 5, 2020. The game also featured two Vezina-winning goaltenders facing off in the finals for the first time since 1999. However, that did not mean the game was not electric. Both teams giving the hits over the first 10 minutes of the game. But it was Tampa who would get on the board first.