GLOBALFOUNDRIES Breaks Ground on New Fab in Singapore
New Singapore facility is the first step of GLOBALFOUNDRIES’ plan to expand its global manufacturing footprint to meet increasing worldwide customer demand . – GLOBALFOUNDRIES® (GF®), the global leader in feature-rich semiconductor manufacturing, today announced it is expanding its global manufacturing footprint with the construction of a new fab on its Singapore campus. In partnership with the Singapore Economic Development Board and with co-investments from committed customers, GF’s more than US $4B (S$5B)...www.design-reuse.com