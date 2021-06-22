Cancel
Intrinsic ID QuiddiKey Hardware IP is Now CAVP Certified by NIST

– Intrinsic ID, the world’s leading provider of Physical Unclonable Function (PUF) security IP for embedded systems, today announced that its flagship hardware IP product QuiddiKey has been certified by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST). The certification of QuiddiKey version 3.8.0 has been performed under NIST’s Cryptographic Algorithm Validation Program (CAVP) and assures that cryptographic components of the product have been tested and operate as they should under NIST’s guidelines.

