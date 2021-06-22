Cancel
Keene, NH

Flying a Cessna over western New England – an AvGeek’s childhood dream achieved

airlinereporter.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is a continuation of my multi-part series on learning to fly. You can read the whole Fly With Francis series here. My obsession with airplanes is directly attributable to a very loving grandmother’s attempts to settle down two very rambunctious young brothers. She’d drive us to nearby Turners Falls Municipal Airport to get ice cream and watch planes carrying parachutists from the local skydiving club while sitting on the hood of her beige 1969 VW Beetle. The high school I attended is located adjacent to the airport as well.

