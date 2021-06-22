OPEC discusses crude output hike for August as oil markets tighten

Cancel
(Bloomberg) --OPEC+ is discussing whether to further boost production at next week’s meeting as the oil market looks increasingly tight. Moscow is considering making a proposal that the group should ease a global supply deficit by increasing output, according to Russian officials familiar with the matter. Other OPEC+ nations are also discussing a potential supply hike in August, although specific numbers haven’t been mentioned, said a delegate.

