Hello and Happy THURSDAY! Has everyone enjoyed their short week? Or are you confused about what day it is? I know I am! Let’s take a look at some of my favorite maxi dresses for summer. Everyone needs some easy, breezy and effortless looks to wear for a casual summer event or vacation. Maxi dresses are definitely a summer wardrobe staple! Throw a maxi dress on and you are instantly ready. Let’s look at some accessories and ways I style these dresses to elevate your whole look.