Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

The best small towns in America

arcamax.com
 17 days ago

While big cities may get mentioned more often in travel guides and on Instagram feeds, small towns offer distinctive opportunities to interact with history, navigate lesser-known pathways and even post pictures to social media that everyone hasn’t already seen. Here are 12 small towns (most with a population under 10,000) that are worth turning off the big highway to see.

www.arcamax.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
Colorado State
State
Kentucky State
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Bacon
Person
Rosemary Clooney
Person
Daniel Boone
Person
Donald Judd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Appalachian Mountains#America#Travel Guides#Restaurants#Instagram#Tex Mex#Romanesque Cox Building#Russell Theatre
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
LifestylePosted by
B106

Texas Poop Beaches are a Real Thing and it’s Getting Worse

Heading to the beach for a getaway? Be careful which beach you go to in Texas, because swimming in poop is nobody's idea of a good time. Not To Be A Party Pooper, But... Yes it's gross and yes it's true, - several Texas beaches have been deemed "potentially unsafe" along the Gulf Coast because of fecal matter, sewage, poop, human dung...whatever you want to call it.
Minnesota StatePosted by
AM 1390 KRFO

Iconic Northern Minnesota Town Named One Of The Best Small Towns In The Country To Visit In 2021

Despite gas prices not being particularly agreeable, travel is the activity of the summer this year as people across the country have a lot of pent-up wanderlust after a 2020 that wasn't too travel friendly. Following that and a renewed sense among many Americans in supporting local businesses and small-town charm, Smithsonian Magazine announced a roster of 15 small towns across the United States that are among the best in the country to visit this year.
Mississippi StatePosted by
Only In Mississippi

It’s Official: Mississippi’s Very Own Natchez Is One Of The Country’s Best Small Towns To Visit This Year

Where better to get your fill of small town charm than one of the best small towns in the country? Luckily, you won’t have to travel far. Natchez was recently named one of “the 15 best small towns to visit in 2021.” Advice you’ll want to heed, the riverfront town has got a lot to […] The post It’s Official: Mississippi’s Very Own Natchez Is One Of The Country’s Best Small Towns To Visit This Year appeared first on Only In Your State.
TravelPosted by
Only In New Jersey

Plan A Trip To Clinton, One Of New Jersey’s Best Small Towns

New Jersey has a multitude of charming small towns – Cranbury, Collingswood, and Cape May, for starters. However, one of the best small towns in New Jersey, one that really is a beauty, is none other than the town of Clinton. Anyone who is planning day trips in New Jersey should add the delightful town […] The post Plan A Trip To Clinton, One Of New Jersey’s Best Small Towns appeared first on Only In Your State.
California StateSan Francisco Chronicle

8 small towns to visit this summer in California

With the pandemic subsiding and California fully reopening just in time for the height of summer, the Golden State has never looked so good. From 840 miles of scenic coastline to the world-class Sierra Nevada mountains and from the remote northern forests down to the Mojave Desert, no other place rivals California’s unique geographic diversity.
Ely, MNboreal.org

Smithsonian Magazine highlights Ely as "one of the 15 best small towns to visit in 2021"

Smithsonian Magazine's feature story in the latest edition highlights Ely as "one of the 15 best small towns to visit in 2021". Author Laura Kiniry writes:. Perhaps more than ever, now is a time to appreciate America's small towns. As we begin to see the other side of a pandemic that kept so many of us isolated, it is easier to understand the value in those things we've missed. Whether it's by enjoying an outdoor summer concert with neighbors or by catching up with friends at the local brewpub, a sense of community has been hard to find for many; Zoom and FaceTime made for adequate, virtual stand-ins, but they don't compare to the real thing."
PoliticsRedbook

The Most Charming Small Towns on the West Coast

Looking to travel again but seeking to avoid big city crowds? Look no further than these 15 under-the-radar West Coast towns. They may be off the beaten path, but their small-town appeal and unique qualities make them musts on your travel bucket list. For one thing, these small towns might have pint-size populations relative to travel destinations like Los Angeles or Seattle, but they feature a thriving tourist economy, making them tailor-made for vacationers. With great dining experiences and unique shopping, art, culture, and outdoor activities, these communities offer something for everyone, whether your idea of R&R is to kick back and be pampered or to hop on a mountain bike and explore. And many of these small towns boast spectacular views that you won’t see anywhere else in the United States. So no matter if you’re dreaming of driving up and down the West Coast or just visiting a few spots in Washington, Oregon, or California, take some time to swing by these charming towns.
Connecticut StatePosted by
Only In Connecticut

The Creepy Small Town In Connecticut With Insane Paranormal Activity

Burlington, Connecticut looks like any other small New England town. Old architecture, charming storefronts, and lots of natural beauty are what defines this place. But this scenic hill town is also said to be home to a number of ghosts, and locals swear by it. People are often surprised to find that this place has […] The post The Creepy Small Town In Connecticut With Insane Paranormal Activity appeared first on Only In Your State.
Bexar County, TXMySanAntonio

Small Town Civic "Heroes" To Be Recognized, Honored by CivicPlus

MANHATTAN, Kan. (PRWEB) June 29, 2021. The nation’s top 100 small town public service volunteers will again be recognized and honored for their service in the second annual Small Town America Civic Volunteer Award (STACVA) program. The nationwide program will open for nominations beginning July 15. STACVA recognizes extraordinary contributions by public service and public safety volunteers in small towns and counties with populations of 25,000 or less.
Texas Statethebuzzmagazines.com

Four small-town Texas escapes

As we saw two months ago in Travel Buzz: Three tiny Texas gems, getting away for a while doesn’t need to involve a huge investment of logistics, time, or cash. We had so much fun reporting that story that we decided to circle back and seek some more Texas small-town destinations – and we didn’t have to look far. From Smithville to Luckenbach, small-town Texas is calling to many of our readers.
Houston, MSThe Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Small towns offer something for almost everyone

People say there’s not much to do in small towns. Those folks never lived in one, however. Small towns are wonderful places for many reasons. One reason is the variety of activities available to those who seek them. If you’re looking for something to do, you can find enough to...
Floyd, VASouthwest Virginia Today

Small Town Summer starts strong

The weather was perfect for the first Floyd Small Town Summer evening of 2021, the beginning of a series of events hosted by the town at the Warren Lineberry Park. The Thursday event drew a large crowd with families that spread out blankets and children playing in the grass on and on the playground.
Kansas Statetravelawaits.com

7 Incredibly Charming Small Towns To Visit In Kansas

Any list of charming Kansas small towns starts with Abilene, our 2021 Best U.S. Small Town winner, and Lindsborg, winner in the most Hallmark Movie–Esque Small Town category and finalist for the title of Friendliest Small Town in the U.S. But don’t stop there. Kansas is full of small towns that you will love. Each one offers fun dining, history, and recreation. These are seven of my favorites.
Montana StateOutdoor Life

More Details Surface About Fatal Grizzly Attack in Montana

The bicyclist killed by a bear before dawn on July 6, in Montana has been identified as 65-year-old Leah Davis Lokan, a registered nurse from Chico, California, according to CBS News. Lokan was camping for the night and pulled from her tent about 3 a.m. by the bear and killed....
RestaurantsWashington Post

Need renewed faith in the American dream? Wolfgang Puck has that on the menu.

If you’re suffering a bit of patriotic malaise during this weird moment of partisan angst and national uncertainty, you’re not alone. But just because Horatio Alger-style stories of people who grow up with nothing and earn everything are out of fashion doesn’t mean they aren’t possible. And the United States melting pot still exists in fact as well as in metaphor, if you know where to look for it.
Wisconsin Statearcamax.com

Commentary: The hidden homeless

At an outdoor eatery near the Wisconsin state capitol in Madison, I witnessed a woman, whom I suspect lacked a place to live, respectfully ask diners for money. A few wordlessly complied, handing her a couple bucks. I was disturbed by this scene, as were others at nearby tables. My guess is that we were disturbed for different reasons.

Comments / 0

Community Policy