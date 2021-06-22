Cancel
Sunday Best: Leslie Grace brings a summery ocean breeze to the ‘In the Heights’ premiere

arcamax.com
 17 days ago

You can just feel the summer breeze on that skirt, can’t you? Here’s Leslie Grace, a star of “In the Heights,” at the film’s opening night premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival earlier this month. Her gown, from Armani Privé, looks like the sea at night; a glorious shimmer of blue and green.

www.arcamax.com
