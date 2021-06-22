David Makes Man Creator Tarell Alvin McCraney On Tapping Into Imaginations and Going Behind Masks

Writer and producer Tarell Alvin McCraney is clear that he is no activist. Despite a body of work that often grapples with topics of belonging and community, codeswitching and survival, and freedom and healing, the Oscar-winning scribe of the Barry Jenkins–directed Moonlight is just committed to reflecting the world as it is, particularly for those poor, Black, and queer. Therein lies the importance of his television drama David Makes Man, which returns for its second season on the Oprah Winfrey Network this Tuesday. Focused on the struggle to survive in a world that would rather see Black people snuffed out by systematic and systemic oppression, the series is perhaps the realest and most liberating show on TV making plain a vision for the future, and the present, that holds, like a grandmother’s embrace, all of its people.