Alliance for Community Media Foundation

MARQUETTE, MI-- The Community Foundation of Marquette County recently gave more than $100,000 to area organizations as part of its annual competitive grant cycle. More than $25,000 was awarded to human services programs; over $21,000 was given to environment and recreation; more than $17,000 went to arts, culture, and music; over $15,000 was granted to to youth and education; more than $14,000 was given to health-related programs, and over $5,000 was awarded to community improvement.