Miami, FL

Tuesday's Daily Pulse

By Updated 55 mins ago
floridatrend.com
 17 days ago

This week's end to $300 federal unemployment benefit sparks mixed reaction. A $300 federal unemployment benefit will end on Saturday for Floridians, and it's sparking mixed reactions among those depending on the benefit and employers desperate to fill open positions. The state decided last month to opt-out of the additional federal benefit as part of its "Return to Work" initiative. The good news for those who depend on the extra money is that they will continue to see the checks through the first couple of weeks of July. [Source: WTSP]

www.floridatrend.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
