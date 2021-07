The MLB Draft is right around the corner and will start on July 11th at 7 PM Eastern time. It’s a bit odd this year having the draft later than normal. Instead of coinciding with the College World Series, it will happen during MLB All-Star weekend, wrapping up as the All-Star game gets ready to happen on the 13th. With it being so close, it’s time to take a look at some of the potential players the Mariners could draft in the first round.