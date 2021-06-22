People on the Move

Foxgate Capital, a real estate private equity firm under The Fields Companies founded in Houston, Texas, welcomes Terence Cooper as Director of Investments. Terence is a real estate investments professional with an integrated real estate and financial skillset. He has 18 years in acquisitions, development, and investment management. Before joining Foxgate Capital, Terence led a commercial real estate brokerage team at Cushman & Wakefield, advising clients in a range of corporate occupier alternatives, focusing on office, industrial, and multifamily deals. He previously worked with Campus Apartments as well as Keating Partners, LLC, underwriting real estate developments and acquisitions. He is a certified accountant and licensed attorney, earning his law degree from the University of Texas School of Law, and his bachelor’s and MBA in real estate finance from Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. He will work directly with Michael Carroll, Founder of Foxgate Capital.