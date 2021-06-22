Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Houston, TX

People on the Move

bizjournals
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFoxgate Capital, a real estate private equity firm under The Fields Companies founded in Houston, Texas, welcomes Terence Cooper as Director of Investments. Terence is a real estate investments professional with an integrated real estate and financial skillset. He has 18 years in acquisitions, development, and investment management. Before joining Foxgate Capital, Terence led a commercial real estate brokerage team at Cushman & Wakefield, advising clients in a range of corporate occupier alternatives, focusing on office, industrial, and multifamily deals. He previously worked with Campus Apartments as well as Keating Partners, LLC, underwriting real estate developments and acquisitions. He is a certified accountant and licensed attorney, earning his law degree from the University of Texas School of Law, and his bachelor’s and MBA in real estate finance from Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. He will work directly with Michael Carroll, Founder of Foxgate Capital.

www.bizjournals.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Business
Houston, TX
Real Estate
Local
Texas Real Estate
Houston, TX
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate Brokerage#Commercial Real Estate#Real Estate Finance#Real Estate Developments#The Fields Companies#Cushman Wakefield#Campus Apartments#Keating Partners#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Private Equity
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

US nears endgame in Afghanistan

After nearly 20 years, the United States is nearing its endgame in Afghanistan. President Biden on Thursday confirmed the U.S. military mission will end on Aug. 31, ahead of his initial Sept. 11 deadline. In a sign the withdrawal is practically over, the military last week departed Bagram Airfield, the...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Michael Avenatti sentenced to 30 months in Nike extortion case

Michael Avenatti, the former attorney for adult-film star Stormy Daniels, was sentenced to 30 months in prison Thursday for his role in the Nike extortion case. Avenatti was found guilty in February 2020 of attempting to extort up to $25 million from Nike. His lawyers had requested that the embattled...
HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

Fans banned at Olympics; Tokyo under state of emergency

TOKYO (AP) — Fans were banned from the pandemic-postponed Tokyo Olympics which will open in two weeks, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said after meeting with IOC and Japanese organizers on Thursday. The ban came hours after a state of emergency in the capital starting from Monday, declared by Japanese Prime...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

What's in the new Texas voting rights overhaul

Texas lawmakers return to the state Capitol in Austin on Thursday to tackle a host of conservative priorities in a special session that is almost certain to devolve into a partisan cage match. Front and center among legislative priorities outlined by Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick...

Comments / 0

Community Policy