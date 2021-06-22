Michelle Cohen
Michelle Cohen, CFP® has been promoted to Advisor at Stavis & Cohen Financial. With over five years experience in the financial advisory business, Michelle has been an essential part of the firm’s holistic client experience. She is responsible for working closely with Lead Advisors in helping maintain high-quality client service for multi-generational families. Securities offered through FSC Securities Corp member FINRA/SIPC. 1330 Post Oak Blvd. Ste. 2190 Houston TX 77056 713-275-7750.www.bizjournals.com