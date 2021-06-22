Michelle Cohen

From an investment standpoint, this past year has been a rollercoaster, and its impacts on both our society and our economy are far from over. Consider that 16 trading days into the pandemic, the Dow Jones was pushed into bear market territory with a staggering 20% decline. Moreover, on an aggregate basis, the S&P 500 lost a peak of 24% in only 33 calendar days—a decline that, even in a bear market correction, would normally have taken 11 months to reach. Faced with the most volatile year in nearly a decade, financial advisors around the world have been presented with a “perfect storm” of market pressures and incredible volatility, leaving some to ask, “What now?”