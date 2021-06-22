Cancel
Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust to Acquire Home Partners of America (BX)

StreetInsider.com
 17 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust, Inc. ("BREIT") announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Home Partners of America ("HPA"), valuing the company at $6.0 billion. HPA's unique, resident-led business model expands housing access and choice, while providing a clear path to homeownership to individuals and families across the United States. BREIT's investment in HPA will be supported by its perpetual capital, enabling a truly long-term approach to the management of the properties. Furthermore, Blackstone's substantial experience with rental residential properties and commitment to acting responsibly to support residents will bring valuable perspective and best-in-class operating standards to the ownership and maintenance of these homes.

#Financial Advisors#Income Trust#Housing Affordability#Bx#Streetinsider Premium#Hpa#Choice Lease#Co Founder#Goldman Sachs#Llc#Sidley Austin Llp#Bofa Securities#Wells Fargo Securities
