Grace looking to partner with local businesses for upcoming semester
Grace College is looking to partner with local businesses for the upcoming fall semester to offer student, staff and faculty discounts. In an announcement on Monday, the college is anticipating their largest incoming freshman class in school history, which hopes to bring more students to local businesses. Some businesses may have received a call from the Student Affairs Office, however those who have not heard from Grace officials and would like to participate can fill out a form, which can be found here.www.newsnowwarsaw.com