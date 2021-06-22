Cancel
Fabled Intercepts 7.90 meters grading 142.48 g/t Ag eq within 19.65 meters grading 74.67 g/t Ag eq Plus Hits New Zone grading 338.98 g/t Ag eq over 1 meter

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2021 / Fabled Silver Gold Corp. ('Fabled' or the 'Company') (TSXV:FCO)(OTCQB: FBSGF)(FSE:7NQ) is pleased to announce diamond drilling updates from its upgraded 9,200 meter drill program on the 'Santa Maria' Property in Parral, Mexico.

Vancouver, CA
