Silversun Technologies, Inc. (SSNT) Declares $0.60 Special Dividend; 7.1% Yield

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Silversun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNT) declared a special dividend of $0.60 per share. The dividend will be payable on July 16, 2021, to stockholders of record on June 9,...

www.streetinsider.com
