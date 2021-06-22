SilverSun Technologies Announces Cash Dividend
EAST HANOVER, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2021 / SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNT), a national provider of transformational business technology solutions and services, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a special cash dividend on the Company's common stock of $0.60 per share. The record date will be July 9, 2021, and the payment date will be July 16, 2021.